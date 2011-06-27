Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta S w/Technology Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Welcome Package (Alloy Wheels)yes
Lighting Package (Late Availability)yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Jetta Carpet Mat Kityes
Jetta Rubber Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Exterior Options
Lip Spoileryes
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length183.3 in.
Curb weight2859 lbs.
Gross weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume109.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1120 lbs.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ceramique (Gray), cloth
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
195/65R H tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
