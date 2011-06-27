Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Stainless Steel Door Sillsyes
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
MDI Kityes
Jetta Mat Kityes
Jetta Carpeted Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Lip Spoileryes
17" Goal Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Ground Effects Kityes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Curb weight3018 lbs.
Gross weight4145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Maximum payload1092 lbs.
Length182.2 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume109.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Tempest Blue Metallic
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Black Uni
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
Integrated stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
