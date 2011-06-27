  1. Home
Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
$24,215
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,215
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/42 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)435.0/609.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,215
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Jetta Protection Kityes
Jetta TDI Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,215
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,215
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$24,215
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Stainless Steel Door Sillsyes
First Aid Kityes
Jetta Mat Kityes
Jetta Carpeted Mat Kityes
Jetta Luggage Netyes
Jetta TDI Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,215
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,215
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Jetta Splash Guardsyes
Jetta Lip Spoileryes
Sport Goal Silveryes
Sport Goal Grayyes
Jetta Ground Effects Kityes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
$24,215
Front track60.4 in.
Curb weight3161 lbs.
Gross weight4237 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length182.2 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume110.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$24,215
Exterior Colors
  • Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Black Uni
  • Tornado Red
  • Tempest Blue Metallic
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
$24,215
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,215
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,215
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Jetta Inventory

