Used 2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Mat Kityes
Jetta Protection Kityes
Jetta Wolfsburg Sport Kityes
Jetta Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Jetta Lip Spoileryes
Jetta Wolfsburg Wing Spoiler Kityes
Jetta Ground Effects Kityes
Jetta Motorsport Kityes
Jetta Body Side Protection Moldingsyes
Sport Alloy Silveryes
Jetta Southern Kityes
Jetta Wolfsburg Wing Spoileryes
Jetta Wing Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Length179.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume107.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Salsa Red
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Cornsilk, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R17 91H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
