  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 2009 Volkswagen Jetta
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Jetta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,965
See Jetta Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,965
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,965
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,965
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,965
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,965
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Front track60.6 in.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Gross weight4390 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length179.3 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume107.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Salsa Red
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Graphite Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Candy White
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite, leatherette
  • Art Gray, leatherette
  • Pure Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,965
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,965
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,965
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Jetta Inventory

Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles