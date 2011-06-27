  1. Home
Used 2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Jetta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,590
satellite radio satellite radioyes
diversity antennayes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,590
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,590
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,590
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
heated passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.
Curb weight3259 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length179.3 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume107 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Blue
  • Blue Graphite
  • Arctic Blue Silver
  • Reflex Silver
  • Spice Red
  • Wheat Beige
  • North Sea Green
  • Campanella White
  • Platinum Gray
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Pure Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, leatherette
  • Anthracite, leatherette
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Pure Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,590
205/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,590
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
