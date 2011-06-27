Used 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)435.0/551.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length179.3 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume107 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Blue
  • Blue Graphite
  • Arctic Blue Silver
  • Reflex Silver
  • Spice Red
  • Wheat Beige
  • North Sea Green
  • Campanella White
  • Platinum Gray
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Pure Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, leatherette
  • Anthracite, leatherette
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Pure Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
