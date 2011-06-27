Used 2005 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever
I've been going thru the reviews and have seen a lot of bad reviews. I actually love my 2005 New Jetta 2.5 model. I bought it used with 50000 miles in 2009. It now has 150000 miles. Last year I did have some costly repairs but it sure was cheaper than buying a new car. I drive my car for work and I feel confident that it won't leave me stranded and she never had! My Jetta has a chain timing belt, so no issues with the engine. With a rubber timing belt breaks can and do happen on every make and model of vehicles. If you have a rubber belt, check it periodically because they wear. Overall, I love my car! I love the leatherette material, the heated seats, the rain scenored wipers, the ESP for stability, comfort and good fuel efficiency even today.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great performance, zero reliability
Love it and hate it. Just name a few problems fixed on my Jetta 2002: - First week of ownership, rear passenger door couldnt open because cable fell down inside the door panel. - One piece radio got replaced three times. - Ignition coils replaced at four times. - Windshield wrapper loosened, ridiculous. - Now the front brake squeaks, I was told that there is no way to fix unless change the whole brake pads, disks, etc, I cant believe that.
Awful Car!
These cars are so cute! I've had mine for a short time and bought it brand new, yes BRAND NEW and have already spent over $4,000 in repairs for stupid problems....not to mention they dont tell you...this car is not a German car...but in fact made in Mexico! It has terrible build quality. Oh yeah, and you need to put oil in it once a week unless you want the engine to blow, it EATS up oil !
Not as good as I thought
I have loved my Jetta until today. All of sudden, I was stuck in the middle of the road because my car would not go into gear (manual transmission). I have read many complaints on the National Highway and Safety website of other owners complaining of the same problem and VW who will not take responsibility. My warranty was up less than 1000 miles ago. My car has only been driven 50,000 miles. I should not be having problems with it so soon. It is costly to fix and I am very upset. I had planned on upgrading to a Passat in 2 years because I was so happy with the Jetta, but I don't think I will.
teenagers are out of it
Before the Volkswagen Jetta had more fun and excitement for teenagers but now its like a family sedans so I am not too thrilled of the new arival of this sedan. Although I must say that its a really good fuel economy vehicle and its interior design is nice. The exterior design doesn't make me feel very excited. Overall the Jetta is an OK car and they should work now on bringing back the teenage theme back in the Jetta. It can be better I think quality-wise.
