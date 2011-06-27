  1. Home
Used 2005 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Jetta
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,390
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,390
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,390
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,390
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,390
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,390
diversity antennayes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,390
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,390
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,390
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,390
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
vinylyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,390
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,390
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Gross weight4324 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length179.3 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume107 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,390
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Graphite Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Campanella White
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite
  • Gray
  • Pure Beige
  • Anthracite
  • Gray
  • Pure Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,390
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,390
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,390
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
