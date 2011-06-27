Used 2005 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition PZEV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
velouryes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Gross weight4390 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length179.3 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume107 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Blue Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
