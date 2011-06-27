Used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLI VR6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Length172.3 in.
Curb weight3179 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume87 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Black
  • Galactic Blue Pearl
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
225/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
