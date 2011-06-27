Used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2002 Jetta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Length172.3 in.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume87 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Black
  • Baltic Green Pearl
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Blue Lagoon Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Galactic Blue Pearl
  • Silver Arrow Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles