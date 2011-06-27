  1. Home
Used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Curb weight3113 lbs.
Gross weight4061 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Maximum payload948 lbs.
Length172.3 in.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume87 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Black
  • Baltic Green Pearl
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Blue Lagoon Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Galactic Blue Pearl
  • Silver Arrow Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
