Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Jetta
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.5/580.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves8
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Length172.3 in.
Curb weight3012 lbs.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baltic Green
  • Galactic Blue
  • Cool White
  • Black
  • Silver Arrow Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Blue Lagoon
  • Bright Green
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
