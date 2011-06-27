Used 1999 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 (1999.5) Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|246.5/377.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|172.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2994 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.9 in.
|Wheel base
|98.9 in.
|Width
|68.3 in.
Related Used 1999 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 (1999.5) info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles