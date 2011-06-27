  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 1999 Volkswagen Jetta
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Volkswagen Jetta GLS (1999.5) Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Jetta
More about the 1999 Jetta
Overview
See Jetta Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Length172.3 in.
Curb weight2862 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Cosmic Green Metallic
  • Futura Yellow Metallic
  • Silver Arrow Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Beige
See Jetta Inventory

Related Used 1999 Volkswagen Jetta GLS (1999.5) info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles