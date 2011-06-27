  1. Home
Used 1999 Volkswagen Jetta TDi Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Jetta
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)478.5/638.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Length173.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic Green
  • Desert Wind
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Futura Yellow
  • Uni-Black
  • Cool White
  • Tornado Red
  • Silver Arrow
  • Canyon Red
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Kiesel
