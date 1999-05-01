Used 1999 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDi (1999.5) Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)478.5/638.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Length172.3 in.
Curb weight2873 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cool White
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Futura Yellow Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Silver Arrow Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Desert Wind Metallic
  • Cosmic Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Beige
