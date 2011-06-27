  1. Home
Used 1998 Volkswagen Jetta GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length173.4 in.
Curb weight2590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Silver Arrow Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Green Pearl Metallic
  • Porcelain Blue
