Used 1997 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews
Great automtive investment
This used car has been fantastic. It gets near 50 mpg and the ride is great. Sound build and rattle free even at this mileage. Would definitely recommend a used VW TDI to anyone who was considering a diesel. These late 90's TDI's are very reliable, even moreso then the 99.5's and priced very reasonably.
TDI going strong
I've gto a '97 TDI that I've piled on 175K miles. I've had a few electrical problems and the alternator was replaced with a rebuilt. But this car gets 50 MPG and has great pickup. The heater is so hot it will burn your face and the a/c will freeze you out. I hope to keep running it for a couple hundered thousand more.
Great Little Car
This car has served my faithfully and reliably in the entire time only once I was stranded due to a dead battery. Have not even changed a light bulb yet. Got about 45 mpg highway and about 40 city.
