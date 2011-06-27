Used 1997 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

Great automtive investment QuantumSyncro , 08/23/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This used car has been fantastic. It gets near 50 mpg and the ride is great. Sound build and rattle free even at this mileage. Would definitely recommend a used VW TDI to anyone who was considering a diesel. These late 90's TDI's are very reliable, even moreso then the 99.5's and priced very reasonably. Report Abuse

TDI going strong Waldini , 10/14/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've gto a '97 TDI that I've piled on 175K miles. I've had a few electrical problems and the alternator was replaced with a rebuilt. But this car gets 50 MPG and has great pickup. The heater is so hot it will burn your face and the a/c will freeze you out. I hope to keep running it for a couple hundered thousand more.