Used 1997 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Jetta
4.3
3 reviews
Great automtive investment

QuantumSyncro, 08/23/2003
This used car has been fantastic. It gets near 50 mpg and the ride is great. Sound build and rattle free even at this mileage. Would definitely recommend a used VW TDI to anyone who was considering a diesel. These late 90's TDI's are very reliable, even moreso then the 99.5's and priced very reasonably.

TDI going strong

Waldini, 10/14/2003
I've gto a '97 TDI that I've piled on 175K miles. I've had a few electrical problems and the alternator was replaced with a rebuilt. But this car gets 50 MPG and has great pickup. The heater is so hot it will burn your face and the a/c will freeze you out. I hope to keep running it for a couple hundered thousand more.

Great Little Car

Mark, 02/04/2005
This car has served my faithfully and reliably in the entire time only once I was stranded due to a dead battery. Have not even changed a light bulb yet. Got about 45 mpg highway and about 40 city.

