Used 1996 Volkswagen Jetta TDi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)34/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)493.0/638.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length173.4 in.
Curb weight2647 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Candy White
  • Soft Violet Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Flash Red
