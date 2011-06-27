Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta Limited Edition Features & Specs

  1. Home
1994 Volkswagen Jetta Limited Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Measurements
Length173.4 in.
Curb weight2647 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Red
  • Dusty Mauve
  • Black
  • Alpine White
  • Satin Silver
  • Windsor Blue
  • Tornado Red
  • Steel Blue
  • Turquoise
