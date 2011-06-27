  1. Home
Used 1992 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 16V Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight2500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Ascot Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Calypso Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Sahara Metallic
