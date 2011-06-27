Used 1992 Volkswagen Jetta GL ECO Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)449.5/522.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque81 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower59 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight2434 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Metallic
  • Sahara Metallic
  • Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Ascot Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
