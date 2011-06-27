  1. Home
Used 1992 Volkswagen Jetta GL Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Jetta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight2639 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Ascot Gray Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Black
  • Calypso Metallic
  • Sahara Metallic
