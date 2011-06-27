Used 1992 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews
A "REAL" VW feel & drive experience
Mike T, 03/31/2005
This is the second 92 Eco Diesel I have owned.This one has only 120,000 Klms (75,000 miles) on it and is in new condition. This 92 is naturally aspirated, otherwise no turbo, so you must adapt your driving to the power available. This car is very dependable and great fun to drive, with the good old firm VW feeling. Not a comfortable car, from a cushiony seat point of view, but overall a joy to drive and own.It loves to cruise all day.
Eco diesel ROCKS!
Butaflieyez, 10/08/2002
This car gets unbelievable gas mileage. The door handles and belts have given me a little trouble, but are easily fixed. I have a turbo in mine, and it's faster than an average four cylendar. It's hard to find pieces to sup this car up, but be creative. All in all, this car ROCKS!
