  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta GL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Jetta
Overview
See Jetta Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)449.5/565.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque71 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower52 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight2375 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Calypso Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Sahara Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Brilliant Black Metallic
  • Ascot Gray Metallic
See Jetta Inventory

Related Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles