Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

1991 1.6TD Jetta Great for Work bioscan , 05/25/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car runs superbly. Changed the head gasket at 330K and it was still in excellent shape internally, also changed the clutch in 2010. Good get up and go and gets 1000 km per 50 litre tank on the highway (20km/litre), 17km/litre in the city. Parts are still readily available. Good for another 10 years.

the diesel is a winner Mr. Green , 03/22/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned four or five VW diesels, all were/are impressive. Though the 91 Jetta has required more attention than the 84 I owned (starter rebuilt twice, alternator rebuilt once), the engine is mighty fine, the clutch is tight and the transmission has always shifted with minimal effort. I can load the car mercilessly and head off on vacation and get 45 mpg. I've only put about 100K on this car, but that's because I own too many cars. The VW will remain in the stable for years to come. I really like the car.

Always got 'er done Ramblin Rose , 04/29/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Overall my little Diesel Jetta GL was wonderful to me. I drove it, and drove it and drove it and it just kept on truckin. Gas mielage is out of this world and so is the heat it can pump out. I did have to replace two door handles. Aside for those and the glow plugs once I really didn't have any trouble with it. When I did I always had a heart attack, expecting the worst and it was always just a fuse! I'm serious people- fuses were the number one problem I had with that car. It was always groovy though because I don't mind twelve dollar repair bills. VW's rock and the diesels are rocks!