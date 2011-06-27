Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta Coupe Consumer Reviews
Cool Little Car
Ryan, 06/25/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I bought this car just a few months ago from a private seller in my neighborhood. I got it with 145,000 miles on it, in excellent running condition. These are built to last! The original engine runs great, has decent get-up in the city with only 103 horsepower. The two door coupe model has excellent room in the front and back seats, large rear windows, terrific visibility, and an enormous trunk. Great car.
Report Abuse
German-made Jetta
t3jason, 08/29/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
My '91 Jetta has 315,000 miles on it now with no major work done, just one clutch and it is still going strong. I was told when buying a Jetta always buy the German built ones. I'm glad I did. I am considering upgrading to the new wagon, which is also German built. Maybe I`ll get lucky twice.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Jetta
Related Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner