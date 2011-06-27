  1. Home
Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta Coupe Consumer Reviews

Cool Little Car

Ryan, 06/25/2009
I bought this car just a few months ago from a private seller in my neighborhood. I got it with 145,000 miles on it, in excellent running condition. These are built to last! The original engine runs great, has decent get-up in the city with only 103 horsepower. The two door coupe model has excellent room in the front and back seats, large rear windows, terrific visibility, and an enormous trunk. Great car.

German-made Jetta

t3jason, 08/29/2006
My '91 Jetta has 315,000 miles on it now with no major work done, just one clutch and it is still going strong. I was told when buying a Jetta always buy the German built ones. I'm glad I did. I am considering upgrading to the new wagon, which is also German built. Maybe I`ll get lucky twice.

