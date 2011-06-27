  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta
  5. Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Jetta
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Jettas for sale
List Price Estimate
$724 - $1,863
Used Jetta for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Jetta Diesel

Diesel Dan, 04/19/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

After owning over 30 cars in various condition and age this has been my favorite. Acceleration is not a strong point. The car rides great but cornering could be better. Any Jetta/Golf from 86-92 has these woes: The outside door handles WILL break but they are very easy to replace (1 screw). If you don't properly seal the antenna at the fender rain water WILL LEAK ONTO the FUSE BOX causing electrical problems. (SEE OTHER REVIEW). The diesel engine is famous for longevity. The engine noise and diesel smell will grow on you after awhile...Regular oil and coolant changes are essential for the diesel engine.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Jettas for sale

Related Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles