Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,095
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,095
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,095
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Monster Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,095
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,095
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Roof Rack Kit - Bicycleyes
Security Wheel Locksyes
17" Goal Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Side Moldingsyes
Body Kityes
Roof Rack Kit - Skiyes
Roof Edge Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3257 lbs.
Gross weight4344 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Length179.4 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume124.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Candy White
  • Tornado Red
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Tempest Blue Metallic
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Black Uni
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,095
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
