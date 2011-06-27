Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Wagon Consumer Reviews
Update on my May 2013 review
Updating my May 2013 review Great seats for long drives. Excellent lumbar support. I'd like full power seats, but at least the power seat back adjustment is a great idea. Mileage: Great. Recent trip: Palm Springs to Oakland: 35.5 mpg. Marin to Ventura counties: 37.5 Ventura to Palm Springs: 39.5 This is not the TDI, so although I'd love the additional power of the turbo, the excellent mileage has compensated for the 2.5. Bluetooth works well, although I did have to have the dealer pair my phone to it. They were happy to do it and I have to say that VW service has been excellent from VW of Palm Springs.
Glad to be back in a Jetta
There was one manual S available in all of Southern California when I was in the market. While I loved the response of the TD, I just couldn't justify the additional $5-10K. Plus, I live in the desert, so I really don't have any desire for a sunroof. This car replaces a 2009 Subaru Forester, a reliable yet gas guzzling AWD, with no power & awful seats. I don't regret not spending the extra $ for the diesel because I'm consistently getting 33-35 mpg/hwy, 26-28mpg/city. I drive 60/40 hwy/city. After 5 months, with 5K miles, I'm thoroughly enjoying this car. Though this is as basic a Sportwagen as one could probably find, I got a lot of car for a very reasonable price.
An amazing value
I am really very impressed by the features and value of the base model Sportwagen S. If you are looking for an upscale interior and a large cargo area, there really isn't another vehicle that compares. It is comfortable to sit in, drives very well, and comes equipped with virtually all the features one would look for in a daily driver.
JSW 2.5L S - A great deal on a solid car.
I prefer a manual transmission so I had to get the base S model. (No sunroof, No chrome around the side windows) Previous car: Audi A4 Avant Quattro 1.8T. I had to give up AWD and auto climate control :( The Sportwagen build quality is not quite a clean, there is some sub par assembly of a few interior pieces. After 1 week I'm very happy with the car. Brakes, engine, transmission and clutch/shifting are all strong points. The construction feels solid. Handling good. Suspension good. 4th and 5th gear are tall, lowering the RPMs. The 5 cylinder engine is smooth and up to the task. FYI - It feels like the car has a large flywheel. The engine is slow to rev and decelerate.
42.000 and start having issues with emission leak
I don't recommend to buy Volkswagen, every time you need to find out what engine issue is you have to pay $125 and to reset that light to pass inspection you have to fix the problem, any other car company you can reset the light with small issues in Volkswagen you have to pay them. That's my second Volkswagen and I think the last one, I'm tired of those small issues all the time and pay them for even telling me what's the problem.
