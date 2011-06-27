Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/42 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)435.0/609.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Jetta SportWagen TDI Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Jetta SportWagen Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Body Side Moldingsyes
17" Goal Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Body Kityes
Roof Edge Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3283 lbs.
Gross weight4388 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Maximum payload996 lbs.
Length179.4 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume124.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Tornado Red
  • Tempest Blue Metallic
  • Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Black Uni
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
