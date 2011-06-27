Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Diesel Consumer Reviews
Great Car!
If there is a 'have it all' car on the market this is it. -Over 40mpg -32cuft of storage (seats in place!) -Available with manual or DSG -tow over 2k lbs Interior design is fantastic, night driving is a pleasure, dash is very pleasant to look at with the white lights black backdrop. Insurance rates are lower on this car then any hybrids ($200 a yr less then a Prius for me), more then pays for the extra cost of diesel. The navigation system is so-so, but I knew that when I bought it from the test drive. The only reason I still went with the top end nav package is because of the KEYSS system, never need to take the keys out of my pocket is sweet.
Great wagon
It is as other reviewers say, the car is a pleasure to drive. Road handling and braking feel very good. The interior details have good fitment and visual appeal. Controls are simple and uncluttered. Another reviewer says he chose the top end with Nav (which is actually a step down on radio/entertainment features, be aware of that) somewhat because it is combined with keyless entry/start, and I was motivated that way as well. Diesel MPG exceeds expectations. Note: stowing rear seat cushions to get a flat cargo space has a feeling of flimsiness about it, and required removal of rear headrests for this operation is a very inconvenient procedure.
WOW! Very Impressive Vehicle.
I purchased my JSW TDI last October (2013 model) and now have 16,000 miles on it. First diesel and first VW owned. Build quality and reliability thus far has been impeccable. Not a single rattle. There is also a distinct solidness to everything...the sound of the doors when shut, the firmness of all switches/ buttons and so on. Everything has the feel/ quality of a much higher priced European vehicle. Room? I cross-shopped against small to medium sized SUV's and other wagons (Subaru, Acura, Prius V) and the JSW offers more useable cargo space than any of the rivals, all while offering drive-ability and road feel not too far off from a sports car.
Great vehicle but rusting in less than three years
We were very happy with this vehicle until we noticed it rusting on the passenger door on the drivers side. The rust is on the metal support forward of the window. It seems to start where the column enters the door and is creeping up the column. We took it to VW. They took pictures and sent them to their engineers. Their engineers say it is the result of a scratch. The engineer never looked at the vehicle. They looked at pictures. There is no evidence of a scratch. The estimated cost of repair is 250 dollars on a car that cost us 29,000 dollars... rusting in less than three years... this is no way to treat a customer. VW corporate is not client friendly. Rust update: We took it to the dealer to have the part replaced. Once the VW service manager saw the removed part he realized it was not rusting from a scratch and he did not charge us for the replacement service. This stand up service manager works at VW in Wappingers Falls on route 9.
Simplify
My great little car is now worthless. IT'S A Diesel. Waiting for our check. On the car side..for you gassers Great sporty ride.. Oy drawback is visibility..my 2013 did not have a back up camera. Seats became less comfortable on long rides...low profile stock tires (continental ) list air frequently. .switched to Michellins. Loved the car..but moving up to the Volvo XC for space and safety.
