Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love taekwond00m , 12/09/2011 21 of 22 people found this review helpful First time VW owner and wondering why I waited so long. Previously dubbed as a "subaru girl" now converted after driving this fabulous ride! It's tight handling and peppy engine are amazing. Love the front wheel drive in this northern Minn climate. Great front, side and rear visibility -- especially with the back seats down. Amazingly smooth and quiet ride for a small car. I've owned 3 Subarus, 1 Jeep, and a Honda Civic. This SportWagen is by far my absolute favorite. Love it love it love it. p.s. I am a 5'4" female. Only drawback is the head rest on front seat -- because I'm short, makes me kinda hunch forward. Removed for now while thinking of an alternative. Great financing.

poor man's audi joseph humphrey , 11/06/2015 S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Sound like a broken record, but just turned 72K miles. Still love the the car, still have had no issues. At first I wish I had the 2.0 turbo motor, but the more I own the 2.5, the better I like. It has plenty of torque to make car pleasant to drive around town. Plus it is cheap to maintain. No costly valve cleaning. Car has not developed any squeaks or rattles. Just rock solid. I had it detailed and ceramic coated and looks better than new. I still like that a wagon is different that most other cars on the street. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Euro styling. So practical and yet fun 2 Drive. Blue , 01/13/2018 S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This such a great SUV alternative that drives like a dream. Plastic underbelly when combined with low ground clearance must be noted. It's a bad thing but easily remedied with a solid aftermarket add on such as the Panzer Plate. Interior is at the cusp of Euro simplicity and luxury. Dig this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Sooo good Ernestine Hoeflein , 09/06/2018 SE 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful For the price it is a great car. After eight years it looks like it was just delivered. Still have it. Did get new tires. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value