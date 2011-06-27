Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Consumer Reviews

Took delivery today... djvinmsn , 08/10/2011 56 of 58 people found this review helpful My scores may be a little optimistic -- I just took delivery today of a Platinum Gray JSW TDI with automated DSG. No warts yet! Traded in a 2003 Audi A4 Avant -- amazed at how similar the two cars looked when parked next to each other at the dealership. Report Abuse

So far so great screenname420 , 03/25/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Bought car, went on 300 mile trip right out the dealer. Awesome time. The whole family loves it and we are already planning the next trip. I got the manual and I got the 86000 mile warrantee so I don't care about anything breaking down. Triple checked that dealer would cover HPFP failure.

Love this TDi kerriet , 04/30/2012 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I purchased my SportWagen Tdi in February of 2012. I absolutely love this vehicle. It drives like a dream: handling is fantastic, mpg is off the charts (and it is still far from being broken in), creature comforts of the interior are wonderful. I really like the exterior styling. It's a sharp vehicle.

Love taekwond00m , 12/09/2011 21 of 22 people found this review helpful First time VW owner and wondering why I waited so long. Previously dubbed as a "subaru girl" now converted after driving this fabulous ride! It's tight handling and peppy engine are amazing. Love the front wheel drive in this northern Minn climate. Great front, side and rear visibility -- especially with the back seats down. Amazingly smooth and quiet ride for a small car. I've owned 3 Subarus, 1 Jeep, and a Honda Civic. This SportWagen is by far my absolute favorite. Love it love it love it. p.s. I am a 5'4" female. Only drawback is the head rest on front seat -- because I'm short, makes me kinda hunch forward. Removed for now while thinking of an alternative. Great financing.