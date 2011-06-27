Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Consumer Reviews
Took delivery today...
My scores may be a little optimistic -- I just took delivery today of a Platinum Gray JSW TDI with automated DSG. No warts yet! Traded in a 2003 Audi A4 Avant -- amazed at how similar the two cars looked when parked next to each other at the dealership.
So far so great
Bought car, went on 300 mile trip right out the dealer. Awesome time. The whole family loves it and we are already planning the next trip. I got the manual and I got the 86000 mile warrantee so I don't care about anything breaking down. Triple checked that dealer would cover HPFP failure.
Love this TDi
I purchased my SportWagen Tdi in February of 2012. I absolutely love this vehicle. It drives like a dream: handling is fantastic, mpg is off the charts (and it is still far from being broken in), creature comforts of the interior are wonderful. I really like the exterior styling. It's a sharp vehicle.
Love
First time VW owner and wondering why I waited so long. Previously dubbed as a "subaru girl" now converted after driving this fabulous ride! It's tight handling and peppy engine are amazing. Love the front wheel drive in this northern Minn climate. Great front, side and rear visibility -- especially with the back seats down. Amazingly smooth and quiet ride for a small car. I've owned 3 Subarus, 1 Jeep, and a Honda Civic. This SportWagen is by far my absolute favorite. Love it love it love it. p.s. I am a 5'4" female. Only drawback is the head rest on front seat -- because I'm short, makes me kinda hunch forward. Removed for now while thinking of an alternative. Great financing.
Perfect balance of performance, ecomony, and practicality!
I took delivery of my '12 JSW TDI in Dec. 2011, and have put over 17k miles on it in less than a year! My other vehicle is a '07 VW GTI and although the TDI of course does not match it's performance, I have to say that as an automotive enthusiast I still very much enjoy driving the TDI with its generous amounts of torque. Driving it as I would drive any normal car (a little lead-footed...) I still consistently see 42mpg without a problem, and 45mpg+ if I am driving economy-minded. Had no prob starting in below zero temps in NY winter. My wife and I recently had a baby, and the car seat fits in the rear without a problem, and there is plenty of cargo room for luggage, stroller, etc.
