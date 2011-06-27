  1. Home
Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.5
11 reviews
Forget the sedan, try this first

emajor, 06/27/2011
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

This wagon is versatile and refined. We've carried furniture, huge Rubbermaids, not possible with a sedan. Tons of cargo room when you need it, drives just like the sedan when you don't. Handling is responsive, the steering has a nice feel and heft to it, and the ride is comfortable without being too soft or sloppy. Supportive seats, perfect driving position. Interior is way too nice for a $20K car. Strong 5 cylinder engine with lots of torque down low. Gets 29-34 mpg highway. Nice clutch and shifter. Test drove the TDI, nice engine, but didn't feel it was worth the additional $5000. 13,000 miles and no problems yet. As long as it stays reliable, I will have no regrets.

A lot for the money

alshi, 03/10/2011
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

Drives well. Seats are very comfortable in front and back. Lots of headroom (a 6 footer will have several inches of headroom in the front seats). Good visibility. Lots of features for the price.

One of the last great wagons

touareg13, 02/18/2015
S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've had my 2011 2.5l Jetta Wagon for about 70k miles and it's been a great, reliable wagon. The size of the car is perfect. You can fit 4 adults and their gear or fold the seat down if you need to haul anything big. I've never run out of room in this car. Its a not performance car but the 5 speed transmission is fun to row through and the 5 cylinder engine has enough power to have some fun on twisty roads. Its also a very practical car for the price - the standard features are great (bluetooth, heated seats), I average about 30 mpg and this little car will handle bad weather with proper tires. My wagon goes with me on many ski and mountain bike trips and its never let me down.

5,000 miles, so far so good

cadrm123, 10/22/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car this summer and so far have quite enjoyed it. It accelerates and drives well for a more family friendly car than my Audi convertible. The seat is comfortable, and I am getting between 30-31 mpg on the car. I have found that cabin space ample for my trips around town.

An excellent all round car

nij, 12/26/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've had the car for 3 years now. Used it for pretty much everything -> Haul cargo ( 500+ miles ), furniture from ikea. With the rear seats folded, i was able to completely assembled computer table in it. Although i wish the car was a little wider. Commuter car -> I use it to commute 30+ miles daily and it is a quiet and smooth ride. the standard seat heaters help in winter. The car was covered under the factory free maintenance until now, so i haven't had to spend any extra money on it. The car averages 28-32 mpg ( city - highway ) for me. The highway ride is smooth and comfortable. I haven't spent any money on repairs so far and have 45K+ miles on it.

