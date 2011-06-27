  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
  4. Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Jetta SportWagen
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,745
See Jetta SportWagen Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,745
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,745
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,745
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,745
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,745
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,745
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,745
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,745
SportWagen Protection Kityes
SportWagen Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,745
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,745
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,745
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,745
Sport Alloy Blackyes
SportWagen Ground Effects Kityes
Sport Goal Grayyes
Panoramic Sunroof and 17" Alloy Wheelsyes
Sport Goal Silveryes
Sport Alloy Silveryes
SportWagen Roof Edge Spoileryes
Body Side Protection Moldingsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,745
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Gross weight4266 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length179.4 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume124.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,745
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Salsa Red
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Tempest Blue Metallic
  • Black Uni
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,745
205/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,745
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,745
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Jetta SportWagen Inventory

Related Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles