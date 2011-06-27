Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Consumer Reviews
Overall, Very Happy with the Sportwagen TDI
I spend lots of time researching and test driving cars, as I am a Mechanical Engineer. It was thus not without lots of contemplation that I purchased a 2011 Sportwagen TDI to replace my 10 year old trusty Honda CRV with 170K miles. Overall, I am happy. Some things are better than I expected, while there are a few minor things that are areas for improvement. This car comes into it's own on long highway trips, where it seems most efficient, and has a solid controlled feel to it. With all the torque from the diesel, the DSG rarely needs to downshift and pulls upgrade hills at 1700rpm like a tractor (the honda by comparison on same roads downshift and wines at 4000rpm)
Beware the ABS Module failure
July 3, 2014 on I-5 in Los Angeles, the ABS module failed on our 2011 Sportwagen TDI. The module controls the power steering, a/c, brakes, airbags, etc... We get off the freeway, and drop off car at McKenna VW in Cerritos. Problem diagnosed July 5, and I'm told the repair will be $3200. Service rep tells me to call Customer Care. I do this and start a case #. Four days later, I get a call - VW will contribute $700. "And we don't have to do a thing, since you're out of warranty," I am told. The car has 50,000 miles on the odo. 12 July - we finally get a call that the car is ready. $1860 is the final bill. UPDATE - We sold this car in spring of 2015, before the VW emissions scandal broke, and purchased a Honda CR-V which we like very much. Stay away from VW. Took VW 5 days to get ABS module from Texas to California.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Blue Tooth needs a Dentist
Have had the car for several weeks and like it as much as on day 1. MPG is 40+ and love the huge sunroof. Having had Audi and Mercedes vehicles, we have good perspective for what the vehicle should drive and handle like...and it does so nicely at the much lover price point.
TDI a pleasure
I bought the car 5 weeks ago and just took it on a 3,000 km trip to the Sierra Nevada mountains and Lake Tahoe. Amazing - this engine and tranny pulls exceedingly well. It climbed up steep grades at 50 km/h in 4th and 5th gears w/a full load. My only complaint was that fuel consumption was much worse than expected. Granted, I had a full car, but I expected - at the least - 35-37 mpg. I was disappointed as I barely managed 32-34 mpg. Not all of the trip was going up the mountains. I went down the same mountains and expected more. So far, the daily commute has been a joy, as the car itself is a total blast to drive (no, I haven't been flooring it just so I could move quickly). So far, so good.
Forget the sedan, try this first
This wagon is versatile and refined. We've carried furniture, huge Rubbermaids, not possible with a sedan. Tons of cargo room when you need it, drives just like the sedan when you don't. Handling is responsive, the steering has a nice feel and heft to it, and the ride is comfortable without being too soft or sloppy. Supportive seats, perfect driving position. Interior is way too nice for a $20K car. Strong 5 cylinder engine with lots of torque down low. Gets 29-34 mpg highway. Nice clutch and shifter. Test drove the TDI, nice engine, but didn't feel it was worth the additional $5000. 13,000 miles and no problems yet. As long as it stays reliable, I will have no regrets.
