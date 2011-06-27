  1. Home
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Jetta Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG45
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)42/48 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.8/571.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG45
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Hybrid Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Hybrid Carpeted Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Curb weight3312 lbs.
Gross weight4432 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Maximum payload1052 lbs.
Length182.8 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume105.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Tempest Blue Metallic
  • Frost Silver
  • Deep Black Metallic
  • Oryx White
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
205/50R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
