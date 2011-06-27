Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  4. 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Jetta GLI
More about the 2022 Jetta GLI
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/37 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/488.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower228 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity915 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Combination Roadside Kit +$105
Roadside Assistance Kit +$90
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year +$389
VW Care +$140
GLI Black Package +$595
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year +$269
First Aid Kit +$40
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
Beats Audio premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Rubber Mats Kit +$275
Organizing Trays +$29
Rearview Mirror w/ HomeLink Connect® +$375
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$84
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Angle of departure17.2 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,272 lbs.
EPA interior volume108.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,299 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.9 in.
Length186.9 in.
Maximum payload915 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.8 in.
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rising Blue Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Pure Gray
  • Rising Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Pure Gray w/Black Roof
  • Kings Red Metallic
  • Kings Red Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Pure White w/Black Roof
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates