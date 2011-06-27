2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/462.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|VW Care
|yes
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Summer Tires
|yes
|Combination Roadside Kit
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|GLI Rubber Mat Kit
|yes
|Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Bumperdillo
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Length
|185.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3294 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4387 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|108.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|882 lbs.
|Wheel base
|105.6 in.
|Width
|70.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|225/45R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 20000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
