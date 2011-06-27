  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  4. 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Jetta GLI
More about the 2021 Jetta GLI
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Find a Dealer
vw.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,145
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,145
VW Careyes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Summer Tiresyes
Combination Roadside Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,145
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,145
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,145
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,145
GLI Rubber Mat Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,145
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Front head room38.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Bumperdilloyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight3294 lbs.
Gross weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume108.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload882 lbs.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Exterior Colors
  • Pure Gray
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Tornado Red
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black w/Red Stitching, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,145
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,145
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,145
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars