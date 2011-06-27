Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan Consumer Reviews

GLI - Best Jetta Ever jpcarvajal , 01/19/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I've been a proud owner of almost all VW lineup. While the best engine from VW is the Diesel with the 6 speed manual, the rest of the Jettas are a complete downgrade from previous generations. The good news folks is that VW created the GLI and this car has all the technical specs from the GTI. Suspension, performance, brakes, tires, wheels, interior design, etc. The car drives like a German car. All other Jettas are boring daily commuters. Go test drive one, you won't find a similar performance on any other sedan, unless you have $35K. Keep in mind that the base GLI is selling for $26K. I got mine for $24K. Sadly, the review from Edmunds is disappointing. These guys love Japanese cars. Report Abuse

does not hold up to the VW name I grew up on Sheila , 09/01/2015 Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful My previous VW was solid, heavy doors and running like a champ after 200k miles and interior was great. 2014 GLI Autobahn Series @ $26,000 purchase price. My car has under 10k miles on it and I bought it brand new. I'd be embarrassed of the quality of this car if I was head of VW. This review is solely on the cheaply built amenities. The Fender stereo is awesome but it makes the entire car rattle, the back deck lid, the front dash, the sunglass case, the console. What's the point of a Fender stereo if you can't enjoy it. The console has broken twice, I'm the only user of the car so it's not being used often. Back decklid had to be fixed to stop the rattle from the stereo. Sunroof motor replaced. The dash replaced and the new one is showing signs of discoloration. Driver's door handle sticks. The fabric on the passengers side pillar is coming unwrapped again. The blue tooth reception is horrible, I just don't use it. You think someone at VW would care, but instead they've offered to communicate with the dealership.. Thanks, they didn't build this car. The car is beautiful and soo fun! but it's not worth the 26k that bought me 7+ trips in less than a year to the dealership for warranty work! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

GLI DSG Edition30 w/Nav chi_mike , 05/09/2014 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I picked up my brand new 2014 GLI Edition30 w/Navigation on Saturday, May 3rd, and I'm completely in love with the car. The power from the 2.0L turbocharged engine feels much greater than the figures suggest (210HP/207ft/lb torque). The DSG transmission takes some getting used to, hence why it is listed under both Favorite Features AND Suggested Improvements. The car literally drives like a manual transmission-equipped vehicle. The car lurches forward when breaking to a complete stop due to the sporty transmission downshifting through the gears. This all contributes to the "sporty" factor, and while it can be pleasurable, I do a lot of commuting in heavy traffic and it can become annoying. Report Abuse

Almost but Not Quite happy163 , 01/04/2015 Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Alright, this is the third VW i've owned and they all ranged from the years 2013-2014. VW has definitely went the cheap route when designing these vehicles. Growing up we had VW vanagon and the build quality on that thing was amazing it made it pat 200K and the body and interior was still superb. This VW however was cheaply made, the seats were this synthetic cheap leather, the stick shift is bit notch and the steering is way too light. I hated the fact that I had the Fender sound system but the thing rattled like a rattle snake! So annoying. The engine however is soo much fun and makes you think twice about there only being 200 ponies under that hood. Report Abuse