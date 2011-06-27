Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Jetta GLI Sedan
Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,030*
Total Cash Price
$10,139
PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,334*
Total Cash Price
$13,618
Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,512*
Total Cash Price
$14,015
Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,629*
Total Cash Price
$13,717
PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$29,441*
Total Cash Price
$9,940
Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,619*
Total Cash Price
$10,338
Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,689*
Total Cash Price
$14,413
Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$29,441*
Total Cash Price
$9,940
Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$33,268*
Total Cash Price
$11,232
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,507*
Total Cash Price
$12,326
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,035*
Total Cash Price
$11,829
Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,862*
Total Cash Price
$13,121
Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,273*
Total Cash Price
$12,922
Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,507*
Total Cash Price
$12,326
Edition 30 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,207*
Total Cash Price
$10,536
Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,212*
Total Cash Price
$12,226
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,974*
Total Cash Price
$11,133
Edition 30 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,030*
Total Cash Price
$10,139
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,507*
Total Cash Price
$12,326
Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,507*
Total Cash Price
$12,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,023
|Maintenance
|$718
|$254
|$2,279
|$403
|$1,831
|$5,485
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$576
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$744
|Financing
|$546
|$438
|$325
|$203
|$73
|$1,585
|Depreciation
|$2,471
|$965
|$850
|$753
|$676
|$5,715
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,238
|$4,789
|$6,774
|$4,888
|$6,341
|$30,030
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$5,403
|Maintenance
|$964
|$341
|$3,061
|$541
|$2,459
|$7,366
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$774
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$999
|Financing
|$733
|$588
|$437
|$273
|$99
|$2,129
|Depreciation
|$3,320
|$1,296
|$1,141
|$1,011
|$908
|$7,676
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,722
|$6,432
|$9,098
|$6,565
|$8,517
|$40,334
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$5,561
|Maintenance
|$993
|$351
|$3,150
|$557
|$2,531
|$7,582
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$797
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,028
|Financing
|$754
|$605
|$450
|$281
|$102
|$2,191
|Depreciation
|$3,416
|$1,334
|$1,175
|$1,041
|$935
|$7,900
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,005
|$6,620
|$9,364
|$6,757
|$8,766
|$41,512
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$5,443
|Maintenance
|$972
|$344
|$3,083
|$545
|$2,477
|$7,420
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$780
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,006
|Financing
|$738
|$592
|$440
|$275
|$99
|$2,145
|Depreciation
|$3,344
|$1,305
|$1,150
|$1,018
|$915
|$7,732
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,792
|$6,479
|$9,165
|$6,613
|$8,579
|$40,629
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$3,944
|Maintenance
|$704
|$249
|$2,234
|$395
|$1,795
|$5,377
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$565
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$729
|Financing
|$535
|$429
|$319
|$199
|$72
|$1,554
|Depreciation
|$2,423
|$946
|$833
|$738
|$663
|$5,603
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,096
|$4,695
|$6,641
|$4,792
|$6,217
|$29,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,102
|Maintenance
|$732
|$259
|$2,323
|$411
|$1,867
|$5,592
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$588
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$758
|Financing
|$556
|$446
|$332
|$207
|$75
|$1,616
|Depreciation
|$2,520
|$984
|$866
|$768
|$690
|$5,827
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,380
|$4,883
|$6,907
|$4,984
|$6,466
|$30,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$5,719
|Maintenance
|$1,021
|$361
|$3,239
|$573
|$2,603
|$7,797
|Repairs
|$834
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,322
|$1,543
|$5,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$819
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,057
|Financing
|$776
|$622
|$463
|$289
|$104
|$2,253
|Depreciation
|$3,513
|$1,372
|$1,208
|$1,070
|$961
|$8,124
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,289
|$6,808
|$9,629
|$6,948
|$9,015
|$42,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$3,944
|Maintenance
|$704
|$249
|$2,234
|$395
|$1,795
|$5,377
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$565
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$729
|Financing
|$535
|$429
|$319
|$199
|$72
|$1,554
|Depreciation
|$2,423
|$946
|$833
|$738
|$663
|$5,603
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,096
|$4,695
|$6,641
|$4,792
|$6,217
|$29,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$864
|$890
|$918
|$945
|$4,457
|Maintenance
|$796
|$281
|$2,524
|$446
|$2,028
|$6,076
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$638
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$824
|Financing
|$605
|$485
|$360
|$225
|$81
|$1,756
|Depreciation
|$2,738
|$1,069
|$941
|$834
|$749
|$6,331
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,018
|$5,305
|$7,504
|$5,415
|$7,025
|$33,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,891
|Maintenance
|$873
|$309
|$2,770
|$490
|$2,226
|$6,667
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$701
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$904
|Financing
|$663
|$532
|$396
|$247
|$89
|$1,927
|Depreciation
|$3,005
|$1,173
|$1,033
|$915
|$822
|$6,948
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,799
|$5,822
|$8,235
|$5,942
|$7,709
|$36,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,693
|Maintenance
|$838
|$296
|$2,658
|$470
|$2,136
|$6,399
|Repairs
|$684
|$794
|$928
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$672
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$868
|Financing
|$637
|$511
|$380
|$237
|$86
|$1,849
|Depreciation
|$2,883
|$1,126
|$991
|$878
|$789
|$6,668
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,444
|$5,587
|$7,903
|$5,702
|$7,398
|$35,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$5,206
|Maintenance
|$929
|$329
|$2,949
|$521
|$2,369
|$7,098
|Repairs
|$759
|$880
|$1,030
|$1,204
|$1,404
|$5,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$746
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$962
|Financing
|$706
|$566
|$421
|$263
|$95
|$2,051
|Depreciation
|$3,198
|$1,249
|$1,100
|$974
|$875
|$7,396
|Fuel
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$10,872
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,367
|$6,197
|$8,766
|$6,325
|$8,206
|$38,862
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,024
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,127
|Maintenance
|$915
|$324
|$2,904
|$514
|$2,334
|$6,990
|Repairs
|$748
|$867
|$1,014
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,197
|Taxes & Fees
|$735
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$948
|Financing
|$696
|$558
|$415
|$259
|$94
|$2,020
|Depreciation
|$3,150
|$1,230
|$1,083
|$959
|$862
|$7,284
|Fuel
|$2,016
|$2,077
|$2,140
|$2,204
|$2,270
|$10,707
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,225
|$6,104
|$8,633
|$6,230
|$8,082
|$38,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,891
|Maintenance
|$873
|$309
|$2,770
|$490
|$2,226
|$6,667
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$701
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$904
|Financing
|$663
|$532
|$396
|$247
|$89
|$1,927
|Depreciation
|$3,005
|$1,173
|$1,033
|$915
|$822
|$6,948
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,799
|$5,822
|$8,235
|$5,942
|$7,709
|$36,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Edition 30 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$835
|$861
|$886
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$746
|$264
|$2,368
|$419
|$1,903
|$5,700
|Repairs
|$610
|$707
|$827
|$967
|$1,128
|$4,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$599
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$773
|Financing
|$567
|$455
|$338
|$211
|$76
|$1,647
|Depreciation
|$2,568
|$1,003
|$883
|$782
|$703
|$5,939
|Fuel
|$1,644
|$1,694
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,730
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,522
|$4,977
|$7,039
|$5,080
|$6,590
|$31,207
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$941
|$969
|$999
|$1,028
|$4,851
|Maintenance
|$866
|$306
|$2,748
|$486
|$2,208
|$6,614
|Repairs
|$707
|$820
|$959
|$1,122
|$1,309
|$4,918
|Taxes & Fees
|$695
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$897
|Financing
|$658
|$528
|$392
|$245
|$89
|$1,911
|Depreciation
|$2,980
|$1,164
|$1,025
|$908
|$815
|$6,892
|Fuel
|$1,908
|$1,966
|$2,025
|$2,085
|$2,148
|$10,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,728
|$5,775
|$8,168
|$5,894
|$7,647
|$36,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,417
|Maintenance
|$788
|$279
|$2,502
|$442
|$2,010
|$6,022
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$874
|$1,021
|$1,192
|$4,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$633
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$816
|Financing
|$599
|$480
|$357
|$223
|$81
|$1,740
|Depreciation
|$2,714
|$1,060
|$933
|$827
|$743
|$6,275
|Fuel
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$1,844
|$1,898
|$1,956
|$9,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,948
|$5,258
|$7,438
|$5,367
|$6,963
|$32,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Edition 30 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,023
|Maintenance
|$718
|$254
|$2,279
|$403
|$1,831
|$5,485
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$576
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$744
|Financing
|$546
|$438
|$325
|$203
|$73
|$1,585
|Depreciation
|$2,471
|$965
|$850
|$753
|$676
|$5,715
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,238
|$4,789
|$6,774
|$4,888
|$6,341
|$30,030
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,891
|Maintenance
|$873
|$309
|$2,770
|$490
|$2,226
|$6,667
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$701
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$904
|Financing
|$663
|$532
|$396
|$247
|$89
|$1,927
|Depreciation
|$3,005
|$1,173
|$1,033
|$915
|$822
|$6,948
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,799
|$5,822
|$8,235
|$5,942
|$7,709
|$36,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,891
|Maintenance
|$873
|$309
|$2,770
|$490
|$2,226
|$6,667
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$701
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$904
|Financing
|$663
|$532
|$396
|$247
|$89
|$1,927
|Depreciation
|$3,005
|$1,173
|$1,033
|$915
|$822
|$6,948
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,799
|$5,822
|$8,235
|$5,942
|$7,709
|$36,507
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Jetta GLI
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI in Virginia is:not available
