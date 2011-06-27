  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  4. Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Jetta GLI
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,525
See Jetta GLI Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,525
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,525
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,525
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,525
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,525
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,525
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,525
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
GLI Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,525
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,525
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,525
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,525
Lip Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,525
Front track60.1 in.
Curb weight3158 lbs.
Gross weight4388 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Maximum payload1071 lbs.
Length182.2 in.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume109.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,525
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Frost Silver Metallic
  • Deep Black Metallic
  • Candy White
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,525
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/40R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,525
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,525
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Jetta GLI Inventory

Related Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles