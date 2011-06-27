  1. Home
2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S (Statement) Specs & Features

More about the 2022 ID.4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,260
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery capacity82 kwh
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower201 hp
Torque229 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity937 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
EV Combination Assistance Kit +$105
First Aid Kit +$40
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year +$389
VW Care +$65
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year +$269
Gradient Package +$1,500
ID.4 Protection and Convenience Package +$405
EV Roadside Assistance Kit +$90
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
7 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink Connect® +$375
Rubber Mats Kit +$275
Luggage Net +$105
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.1 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rack +$385
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,672 lbs.
EPA interior volume131.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,798 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height65.1 in.
Length180.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload937 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,200 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.9 in.
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Scale Silver Metallic
  • Scale Silver Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Moonstone Gray w/Black Roof
  • Dusk Blue Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Glacier White Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Kings Red Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Moonstone Gray
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Dusk Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Lunar Gray, leatherette
  • Galaxy Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

