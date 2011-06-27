2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,675
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ n/a rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
|VW Care
|yes
|ID.4 Protection Package
|yes
|EV Combination Assistance Kit
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rubber Mats Kit
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink®
|yes
|Luggage Net
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.4 in.
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Roof Rack
|yes
|EV Roadside Assistance Kit
|yes
|Trailer Hitch Extras
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|64.2 cu.ft.
|Angle of departure
|21.2 degrees
|Length
|180.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2700 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|17.5 degrees
|Height
|64.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|130.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.9 in.
|Width
|72.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|Null tires
|yes
|255/50R19 tires
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 20000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
