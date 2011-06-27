  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen ID.4
  4. 2021 Volkswagen ID.4
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro Specs & Features

More about the 2021 ID.4
More about the 2021 ID.4
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,675
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower302 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Packages
VW Careyes
ID.4 Protection Packageyes
EV Combination Assistance Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Rubber Mats Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink®yes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Roof Rackyes
EV Roadside Assistance Kityes
Trailer Hitch Extrasyes
Splash Guardsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity64.2 cu.ft.
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Length180.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Height64.4 in.
EPA interior volume130.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Gray
  • Scale Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars