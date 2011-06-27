2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
ProPro 4dr SUV (electric DD)
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Special First responders Program to customers who meet one of the following criteria: First Responders: Police Officer, Sheriff, Sheriff Deputy, Correctional Officer, State Trooper, Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter, EMT, Paramedics
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Special Military and Veteran Program to customers who meet one of the following criteria: Military: i) Active Duty U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) ii) U.S. Military Veterans iii) U.S. Military Retirees
Special APR Month term Start End 1.85% 48 03/03/2021 03/31/2021 1.85% 36 03/03/2021 03/31/2021 3.1% 75 03/03/2021 03/31/2021 2.6% 72 03/03/2021 03/31/2021 2.6% 66 03/03/2021 03/31/2021 1.85% 60 03/03/2021 03/31/2021
