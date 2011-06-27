Requirements and Restrictions:

Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Volkswagen Credit of America.

1.85% APR financing for 36 months at $28.58 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.85% APR financing for 48 months at $21.63 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.85% APR financing for 60 months at $17.46 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.6% APR financing for 66 months at $16.28 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.6% APR financing for 72 months at $15.02 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.1% APR financing for 75 months at $14.68 per month, per $1,000 financed.