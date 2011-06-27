  1. Home
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

Pro

Pro 4dr SUV (electric DD)

  • First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Special First responders Program to customers who meet one of the following criteria: First Responders: Police Officer, Sheriff, Sheriff Deputy, Correctional Officer, State Trooper, Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter, EMT, Paramedics

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Special Military and Veteran Program to customers who meet one of the following criteria: Military: i) Active Duty U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) ii) U.S. Military Veterans iii) U.S. Military Retirees

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Volkswagen Credit of America.

    1.85% APR financing for 36 months at $28.58 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.85% APR financing for 48 months at $21.63 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.85% APR financing for 60 months at $17.46 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.6% APR financing for 66 months at $16.28 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.6% APR financing for 72 months at $15.02 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.1% APR financing for 75 months at $14.68 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.85%4803/03/202103/31/2021
    1.85%3603/03/202103/31/2021
    3.1%7503/03/202103/31/2021
    2.6%7203/03/202103/31/2021
    2.6%6603/03/202103/31/2021
    1.85%6003/03/202103/31/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Deals

