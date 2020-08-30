Volkswagen Hybrids for Sale Near Me
- 98,036 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,500$309 Below Market
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJ5DM215844
Stock: P5844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 87,571 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR..............................2012 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG HYBRID SUV, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, GRAY WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, WOODGRAIN TRIM, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, DUAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER TAILGATE, KEYLESS GO, TINTED GLASS, ROOFRACK, PARKTRONIC, DUAL EXHAUST, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGEG9BP0CD008625
Stock: MAX18244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- 70,689 miles367 mi awayShips to 20147*
$11,998
CarMax Warwick - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Cranston / Rhode Island
Located 367 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in RI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 Documentary Preparation Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
45 Combined MPG (42 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW637AJXDM310707
Stock: 18323122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
