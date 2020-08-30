CarMax Warwick - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Cranston / Rhode Island

Located 367 miles away from Ashburn , VA

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

45 Combined MPG ( 42 City/ 48 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW637AJXDM310707

Stock: 18323122

Certified Pre-Owned: No

