  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen GTI
  4. Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 GTI
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,565
See GTI Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,565
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,565
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,565
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,565
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,565
Autobahn Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,565
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,565
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,565
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,565
Dynaudio Advanced Soundyes
GTI Mat Kityes
GTI Protection Kityes
Bluetooth Connectivityyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,565
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,565
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,565
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,565
Sport Alloy Blackyes
18" "Detroit" Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
Power Sunroofyes
18" "Detroit" Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/AFSyes
GTI Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,565
Front track60.4 in.
Length165.8 in.
Curb weight3034 lbs.
Gross weight4110 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume105.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,565
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Steel Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Blue Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Deep Black Metallic
  • United Gray Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Candy White
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leather/cloth
  • Titan Black, leather
  • Interlagos, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,565
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R17 91H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,565
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,565
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See GTI Inventory

Related Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles